

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing the booth meeting of BJP at Rajib Gandhi Sports Complex in Majulli on Tuesday. – UB Photos

He said, “I am thankful to the people of Majuli for electing me and giving me the opportunity to serve Assam as its Chief Minister. Now the people of Majuli have to provide me the inspiration and strength to work for the public, as it is the centre of Assam’s spiritual world, wherein various satras and religious institutions are established.”

In the meeting, he was also accompanied by MP Kamakhya Prasad Tassa and two other MLAs Ritupan Boruah and Bimal Bora.

“Majuli is a newly formed district and all the government departments are not fully functional here yet. Due to the poor infrastructure or some other technical issues, we are facing some problems to install all facilities for a full-fledged district. But, the government is working to eradicate those problems. We need to develop its infrastructure and it will take some time,” he added.

On the role of the people of Majuli in the implementation of government schemes, he said that the people will have to take the responsibility of keeping a sharp eye on the government activities, contractors and other officials in this regard. The people of Majuli will have to know every detail of government schemes. Only then they will get full benefit of it.

In this context he also said, “I can only bring money by sanctioning it from Centre, but the people have to take a sharp eye on the utilisation of it.”

Talking about the change, he said, “Only hard work will bring the change. We have to change our way of thinking first.”

He also mentioned about the Centre’s approval to the survey of railway line to Majuli and about providing some additional forces to the ferry service of the river island.

A huge number of people from all the places of the island district attended the meeting and at last Kamakhaya Prasad Tassa expressed his gratitude towards the people for their participation.