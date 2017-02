Servo cricket

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 15 - In two group league matches of the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament at the Judges’ Field here today, Jubajyoti Sangha beat Titan Club by 48 runs while in the second encounter NF Rly SA defeated SG Club by 12 runs. Brief scores: Jubajyoti Sangha 163/6 (Abdul Saher Islam 48, Bhabesh Das 34, Dhruba Kalita 32, Pradut Hazarika 2/20). Titan Club 115/9 (Amit Giri 21, Moon Kumar 19, Ranjan Sarkar 3/15, Prasanta Haloi 2/21). NFRSA 138/6 (Kirti Azad Yadav 47, Niraj Tiwari 32, Atish Kumar 3/23). SG Club 126 (Suraj Kr Thakur 38, Sanjeet Basfor 28, Samir Sharma 2/16, Aman Chetri 2/20). Today’s matches: Maharana vs ASEB; River Rine vs Sijubari RYS.