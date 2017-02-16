In the female category, Boshika Negi of Dehradun (now posted in Jorhat) defeated Charul Negi of Dehradun (now posted in Dibrugarh) to win the title in the singles.

In the doubles, Moirang R Singh and S Suresh Singh of Manipur beat Debashish Das (Tripura) and Sudip Chakravorty (Tinsukia, Assam). The two-day tournament was organised under the aegis of Circle Welfare Committee, SBI, Local Lead Office Guwahati. The final matches were played today.