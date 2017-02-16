Divesh Rana of Faridabad and Ajit Rawat from Indian Railways are now in the 2nd and 3rd position. After the first round, players negotiated the tea bushes surrounding the golf course a lot better today and most came up with much improved performances. After the second day’s cut, five golfers have been eliminated leaving a field of 40 to compete for the 10 available slots to qualify for the IGU’s Gentlemen’s tour for the year 2017.

Deepraj Chetia and Jakir Hussain from Assam were also in the fray after today’s rounds.