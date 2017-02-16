“We are organising this championship for the first time. We are planning to organise the championship every year on April 4 to commemorate the birthday of Joon Borkakati. The championship will carry total prize money of Rs 52,000 and it would be Rs 60,000 if the masters category is included,” said Kailash Sarma, chairman, Joon Classic Power Lifting Foundation.

The championship will be held in both the boys and girls category. The boys category will feature four groups including 59kg, 74kg, 93kg and above 93kg while girls will participate in the 52kg, 63kg and above 63kg events. There will be an overall champion in both boys and girls categories.

“We are expecting the participation of over 200, although we have not decided the venue. It will be held in Guwahati but the venue is yet to be finalised. As far as providing accommodation to the players is concerned, we are yet to decide on that owing to the present financial situation,” Sarma added. Interested participants can contact Anupam Sarma, official, Joon Classic Power Lifting Foundation.