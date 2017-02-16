

Madhurjya took his early football training at Nagaon under Dulal Ahmed and was later selected for a Bengaluru based academy. He also played for the Betkuchi School in the Subroto Cup. After appearing in a trial camp here, Madhurjya was selected for a national level selection camp held at Bengaluru from where four players, including him, were selected for the London camp in the age group of U-17 years.

Talking to the media during the felicitation function, Madhurjya said he will try his best to utilise the opportunity he got. Madhurjya, who regards Messi as his idol said, “I always want to become a professional player and I am ready to work hard for fulfilling my goal. For last few years I am trying to learn all the techniques of the game under my coaches”.

AFA secretary Ankur Dutta hoped that Madhurjya and Chandan Boro, the youngster who left for Germany for higher training will be an inspiration for the footballers of the State.

AFA tourneys: The State football body will hold the Assam State Premier League in the month of May-June where eight teams will vie for the title in the home and away basis championship. The Assam Club Championship will be held at Kokrajhar in the later part of this month among 15 teams. This year a similar tournament for women will be organised at Mariani in March. A total of 12 teams have already confirmed their participation in the Assam Women Club Championship.