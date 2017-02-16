

Ankurjyoti players pose for a photograph after winning the 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at Mangaldai, on Wednesday. Ankurjyoti players pose for a photograph after winning the 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at Mangaldai, on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, City CC posted a challenging 210 for 9 in the stipulated 40 overs. Jyotiraditya Chetia (57), Romario Sharma (40) and Shuhel Rahman (34) were their main contributors while Abir Chakraborty (3/27), L Kishan Singha (3/38), Mantu Das (3/36) took three wickets each for Ankurjyoti.

But the man-of-the-match Prime Amarnath with 93 off 118 balls, 4x13, dragged Ankurjyoti from the jaws of defeat scoring 211 for eight in 39.5 overs. Vijay Gautam (59) was the other major contributor for the winning team.

Individual prize winners: Aftabur Rahman Memorial Man of the Series – Asif Wasimul Haque (Ankurjyoti Club), Saraighat Riders Best Batsman-Vijay Gautam (Ankurjyoti Club), Best Bowler presented by Biswajit Mazumdar-L Kishan Singha (Ankurjyoti Club), Anila Das Memorial Best Fielder-Manash Das (Santipur AC), Subhash Agarwal Memorial Best Wicket Keeper-Debadeep Nag (Chandmari SC).

Brief scores: City CC 210/9 in 40 overs (Jyotiraditya Chetia 57, Romario Sharma 40, Shuhel Rahman 34, Subhrajit Sahoo 22, Abir Chakraborty 3/27, L Kishan Singha 3/38, Mantu Das 3/36). Ankurjyoti Club 211/8 (Prime Amarnath 93, Vijay Gautam 59, Raju Kalita 23, Romario Sharma 3/37).