The meeting was “inconclusive” as Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF), the apex body of Bru refugees demanded that all their demands be fulfilled by Centre and Mizoram Governments, State Additional Secretary for Home Lalbiakzama said.

The meeting chaired by Special Secretary (Internal Secretary) in Union Ministry of Home Affairs MK Singla in Guwahati on Sunday was attended by officials of Mizoram and Tripura Governments, representatives of MBDPF, Bru Coordination Committee (BCC) and central committee of Young Mizo Association (YMA), he informed.

Lalbiakzama said the leaders of MBDPF stuck to their demands even after they were informed that some of their demands were impractical and could not be implemented.

The demands of MBDPF are allotment of at least five hectare land to each repatriated Bru family, enhancement of rehabilitation package, provision of free ration for two years, Rs 5,000 per month be given to each family and the Brus be given the same status as given to Kashmiri Pandits.

MBDPF was represented in Guwahati meeting by its president A Sawibunga and general secretary Bruno Msha.

Officials said that it would be impossible to begin physical repatriation of Brus from mid-February as proposed by Ministry of Home Affairs due to a number of reasons.

Meanwhile, MBDPF has filed a petition in Supreme Court making several demands while Bru Displaced Welfare Organisation (BDWO) sent a letter recently to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh saying that no Bru would return to Mizoram until and unless all their demands were conceded by Centre and Mizoram Government.

The repatriation process had begun after Mizoram Government officials visited the six relief camps in Tripura and identified over 32,800 Brus belonging to 5,413 families as bona fide residents of Mizoram and to be repatriated. – PTI