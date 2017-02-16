It said in clear terms that Arunachal is a hundred per cent indigenous tribal dominated State and added, “mudslinging each other for petty political gain at the expense of the State should be stopped forthwith.”

“The political parties should desist from mixing religion and politics, more so, when it concerns the sentiment of indigenous people,” stated the apex students’ organisation of Arunachal today.

The Union Minister had dubbed as “irresponsible” the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s allegation that Narendra Modi-led BJP Government was trying to convert Arunachal into a Hindu State and asked the party not to make such provocative statements.

“Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around,” Rijiju had said in his tweet.

“Why is Congress making such irresponsible statements? People of Arunachal Pradesh are unitedly living peacefully with each other. Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom and living peacefully,” he added.