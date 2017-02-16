The incident took place when police tried to control a confrontation between supporters of BJP and Congress over the holding of an election meeting at Lamdaibung area in between Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham localities around 11.30 am on Monday, reports said.

Sources said BJP supporters tried to prevent a public meeting of Congress candidate of Khangabok constituency where Chief Minister’s son Okram Surjakumar is contesting on Congress ticket while Th Jadumani is fighting on BJP ticket when the clash broke out. The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.

With the Assembly elections just 18 days away, the election campaign is on in full swing in Manipur since the past one week.

As per reports from CEO’s office, 95 candidates have filed their nominations for the first phase on March 4 while 14 have submitted papers for the second phase on March 8 till Monday.