The kidnapping follows two other cases of kidnapping and release after payment of ransom. In the latest kidnapping, seven, including six truck drivers and a handyman were abducted.

According to police, the militants, all heavily armed with AKs and wearing camouflage forced their way into the limestone quarry at Sangkini Dabgre village at around 5.30 am on Tuesday. The militants broke open the doors of the rooms where the workers were sleeping and pulled them out into the compound.

The entire group was then searched for identity and questioned before seven of them were taken into the jungles.

The seven have been identified as Shyama Rabha, Manoj Das, Dipak Baishya, Khitish Rabha, Amulya Kalita, Dinobandhu Roy (all lorry drivers) and mechanic Kameshwar Pandit. They were engaged by Virgo Cement Company in Damas, North Garo Hills to supply limestone.

Meanwhile, residents of Rewak in South Garo Hills handed over one suspected cadre of ASAK after he was caught with an arm on Sunday.