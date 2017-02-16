The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on March 4 and 8. The results will be declared on March 11 as the entire election process has to be completed before March 15. said Patel, who is party in-charge of Manipur.

He along with BJP State unit president Kh Bhabananda and State election management committee convenor Th Chaoba, were addressing a press conference here today. Reacting to the allegation that rights activist Irom Chanu Sharmila was advised by a BJP functionary that she will need Rs 36 crore to win election, Patel claimed that these were propaganda of the Congress.

Asserting that the BJP focusses on the development of the North East, the BJP leader said that the party wants a peaceful Manipur with no bandh or blockade.

With the State Assembly elections just 17 days away, the poll campaign are in full swing across the 60 Assembly constituencies in the State since the past one week.

On the last date of filing of nominations for the first phase on March 4, as many as 215 candidates have filed their papers, while 32 have filed their nominations for the second phase on March 8. Tomorrow is last date for filing nominations for the 2nd phase and scrutiny for the 1st phase. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for 1st phase will be on February 18 while for 2nd phase it will be on February 20.