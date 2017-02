One hurt in border clash

Correspondent

TURA, Feb 15 - A clash between two groups of villagers from Assam and Meghalaya left one injured while three motorcycles were set on fire by angry villagers in a late night incident near the inter-State border. According to villagers, six youths from Assam came to Banshalli village under Monabari outpost in South West Garo Hills in a drunken state in three motorcycles. They then began to break bottles on the road leading to the villagers clashing with them.