Apex Naga tribes organisations have been demanding resignation of Zeliang following the killing of two youths in police firing in Dimapur on January 31.

In Dimapur, the bandh was total with all normal activities coming to a grinding halt. In almost all the strategic junctions across the district, womenfolk clad in traditional attires along with male volunteers were seen enforcing the bandh from 9 am to 4 pm.

The JCC said the ban on movement of government vehicles would continue except police vehicles on duty, adding only private vehicles have been allowed to ferry examinees.

The total bandh imposed by Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) under the banner of NTAC in Kohima passed off peacefully on Wednesday. All business establishments including banks and vehicular movement came to a standstill. The third day of the bandh in other districts also reportedly passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents.

In support of NTAC decision to observe Statewide bandh against the “adamant stand” of the CM not to step down, the Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) decided to continue the bandh.

However, in a release today, the AYO said in the interest of the public it was decided to exempt schools and colleges, public transportation, some Central Government offices, private vehicles and pedestrians besides other essential services from the purview of the bandh from Wednesday. It also said the duration of the bandh will be from 9 am to 3 pm in Kohima from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the JCC asked Lok Sabha MP Neiphio Rio not to ‘act so clean and try to portray himself as a saviour’. “Nagas are not fools to not see through this mischievous deed of his to gain political mileage out of the current ULB imbroglio, rather he is reminded that in 2001 it was he who enacted the present Nagaland Municipal Act.”

Reiterating that it will intensify the agitation till Zeliang steps down on moral grounds, the JCC informed the State Governor that the situation was spiraling out of control with passage of time. His failure to act will result in ‘serious catastrophe’ for which he and the CM will be held solely responsible, the JCC warned.