Addressing a function at Pynursla, Sangma said the people of the State should create an enabling environment to make Meghalaya a destination for tourism, health and clean environment.

The CM added that the State Government has created the new Civil Sub-Division, under various constraints, because the Government is aware of the aspiration of the people and wants to fulfil those. He also expressed deep appreciation to the traditional Village Council for donating their land to the Government for the development and welfare of the people.

The new sub-division would cover 171 villages of Ri War Mihngi area in the southern slopes of Meghalaya bordering Bangladesh.