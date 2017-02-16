Ralte submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla at 4 pm today. A source in the Congress said the CM is likely to accept his resignation.

Last week, the main opposition party Mizo National Front workers organised picketing against the Minister and Mizoram Youth Commission chairman T Sangkung, demanding their resignation, holding them responsible for the plight of 32 Mizo students sent by the State Government to Nalanda Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Kolkata to study Bachelor of Hotel Management, which the students later “discovered” to be a fake institution.

After the MNF called off the picketing, the Aizawl City College Students’ Union staged a protest rally in Aizawl on Monday in support of their fellow students sent to the alleged fake institution. Students’ Self Support Union leaders also met the Chief Minister and the Home Minister urging them to remove the L&E Minister and the MYC chairman.

The MYC chairman and legislator T Sangkunga, however, is yet to tender his resignation.