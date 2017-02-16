|
Justice demanded for Jorhat girl
Staff reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 15 - A protest programme was organised today on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri demanding justice for the girl who was allegedly molested in Jorhat recently. Hundreds of people, including students from various educational institutions, took part in the protest programme.
Writer Nirupama Borgohain and journalist Shivanath Barman, while addressing the gathering expressed their concern over the incident. The asked the authorities concerned to take stern measures against the culprits.