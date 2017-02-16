Noted entrepreneur and Guwahati Management Association (GMA) vice president Chiranjeev Chaliha spoke about various aspects of waste management and recycling and congratulated NPC on taking up this important topic for the Productivity Week celebration.

Dr Arup Misra, Director ASTEC in his keynote address stressed the need for effective urban waste management and generation of energy from waste.

Dr Anil Goswami, retired principal of Cotton College and ex-director of ASTEC, who was the chief guest on the occasion, talked on various facets of productivity and essence of effective utilisation of resources.

NK Talukdar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Govt of Assam spoke on the need and importance of waste management while aiming for productivity.

DK Goswami, DGM, AIDC Ltd., cited many practical examples of waste management, especially in bamboo processing.

Manoj Verma, Deputy Director, National Productivity Council talked on the concept of Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA) and urged the industries to come forward in implementing various techniques of waste management.

The programme was attended by participants from different industries, GMA and other associations of the region.