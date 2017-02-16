The beneficiaries were diagnosed during a free eye check-up and cataract screening camp organised by Guwahati Refinery with specialists and optometrists from Sri Sankardev Nethralaya at Bapujinagar (Noonmati) recently. Over 250 people attended the camp.

Jogen Barpujari, Executive Director (Guwahati Refinery), handed over the prescription spectacles to the 43 beneficiaries at a programme organised at the Guwahati Refinery Training Centre today. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the cataract operations during the programme.

Speaking at the programme, Barpujari said, “Besides our primary job of oil refining, Guwahati Refinery feels it as a responsibility to work for the welfare of the people residing in localities around the refinery. Our commitment lies in providing drinking water, facilitating education and health, and generating employability through skill development for the marginalised section of society so that we all can walk together along the path of progress.”

Dipjyoti Medhi, Community Services Officer from Sri Sankardev Nethralaya, briefed the beneficiaries on the proper usage of the spectacles and also gave them important eye-care instructions.