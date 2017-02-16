Aaranyak, a partner organisation to Bird Count India, is also going to conduct a four-day event along with the bird watchers of the State from February 17 to 20 at different locations.

“The basic activity is to list all bird species seen at a particular location over a period of 15 minutes or more, at any time during the four days, and upload the list to the bird recording platform, www.ebird.org/india,” an Aaranyak spokesperson said.

The global GBBC is organised by the Cornell University and the Audubon Society of USA. In India the event is coordinated by the Bird Count India. GBBC India is the Indian implementation of the global Great Backyard Bird Count, which runs for four days every February.

During the four days from February 17 to 20, more than 1,000 bird watchers throughout India come together to document as many birds in as many locations across the country as possible.

It is significant that last year, India was the third highest contributing country worldwide, and discovered more species than any other country. It is a consortium of organisations and groups working together to increase the collective knowledge about bird distribution and population.