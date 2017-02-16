Doykov said that Bulgarian firms were keen to invest in the State, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. He expressed the desire to explore other areas of investment in the State.

Patowary assured the Bulgarian Ambassador of full cooperation and support to facilitate their investment in Assam.

The minister added that the current business environment in the State is investment-friendly and conducive with a healthy industrial ecosystem all around.

Doykov, while stating that Bulgaria has the highest GDP among the EU nations generating the highest income from the services sector, expressed his keenness to foster economic bilateral relationships between the two nations in which the North East figures prominently.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Ravi Capoor and Commissioner and Secretary of the department Ashutosh Agnihotri were also present in today’s discussion.