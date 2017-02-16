



The main objective of the programme was to promote breeding and seed production of indigenous and exotic species of ornamental fish among the progressive fish farmers of Assam who have already received the hatcheries from CIFA.

The Aquaculture and Biodiversity Centre, GU has already set up various facilities in the field of aquaculture. Infrastructure and facilities like NFDB-sponsored integrated ornamental fish farming unit (having well aerated 70 aquariums and cisterns where 70 species of indigenous ornamental fish have already been stocked); carp hatchery; air breathing fish hatchery; farmers training centre; stocking; rearing and nursery ponds have already been constructed.

The centre also has 12 brooder management cisterns. The students and research scholars of the GU’s zoology department have already set up various activities for live fish feed culture and propagation at the centre.

Prof Jatin Kalita, dean, Faculty of Science, Gauhati University and head and coordinator of the Aquaculture and Biodiversity Centre inaugurated the training programme and illustrated the mission and vision of the centre. Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar enumerated various research achievements of CIFA for promotion of ornamental fisheries in India.

Dr Saroj Kumar Swain; Kripan Sarkar, entrepreneur of ornamental fisheries of West Bengal; Dr Sanjay Sarma, Senior Executive, NFDB and Officer-in-charge of NFDB, NE regional office, Guwahati; Dr Dhrubajyoti Sharma, Fisheries Officer, Govt of Assam; Raben Das, Fishery Officer, Govt of Assam; Dr Dandadhar Sarma, Associate Professor, Dept of Zoology, Gauhati University; Shamim Ahmed, consultant, NFDB and Hrishikesh Choudhury, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology were the resource persons at the training programme.

The training programme was attended by more than 35 progressive fish farmers of Assam along with research scholars and faculty members of the Department of Zoology, GU.