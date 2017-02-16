

The mock drill in progress. – AT Photo

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) took active part and assisted the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and DDMA, Kamrup in planning and coordination at the initial stage.

SDMA Assam staff, DDMA staff of Kamrup, NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence, Fire Service, Self Help Groups, 108 ambulance service, police, volunteers from the community and NGOs participated in the exercise.

NDRF rescuers demonstrated various extrication methods like rope rescue, high rise rescue and victim stabilisation.