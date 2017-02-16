“We understand that a group of Taiwanese academics and business persons, including a couple of legislators, is visiting India. Such informal groups have visited India in the past as well for business, religious and tourist purposes.

“I understand that they do so to China as well. There is nothing new or unusual about such visits and political meanings should not be read into them,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

India’s reaction came after Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang in Bejing said his government has lodged a diplomatic protest with India for hosting a Taiwanese parliamentary delegation and asked New Delhi to deal “prudently” with Taiwan-related issues to maintain sound Sino-India ties.

A women’s parliamentary team from Taiwan visited India earlier this week. – PTI