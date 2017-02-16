His stern message came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he paid last respects here to the three of the four soldiers including a major who were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir yesterday.

General Rawat said security forces in J&K are facing higher casualties due to manner in which the local population is preventing them in conducting the operations and “at times even supporting the terrorists to escape”.

“We would now request the local population that people who have picked up arms, and they are the local boys, if they want to continue with the acts of terrorism displaying flags of ISIS and Pakistan, then we will treat them as anti-national elements and go helter-skelter for them.

“They may survive today but we will get them tomorrow. Our relentless operations will continue,” said the Army Chief.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said, “Paid tributes to the brave men who lost their lives fighting terrorists in J&K. India will always remember their valour & sacrifice.”

General Rawat said those supporting terror activities are being given an opportunity but if they continue with their acts then security forces will come down hard on them.

Three security force personnel were killed in an encounter in Parray Mohalla of Hajin area of Bandipora district yesterday while another armymen lost his life in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Four militants were also killed in the operations. – PTI