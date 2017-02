Foreigners Tribunal member assaulted

GOALPARA, Feb 15 - Ajay Phukan, a member of the Foreigners Tribunal No. 4, Goalpara, was physically assaulted by a group of lawyers today following a heated argument between them relating to judgements on some D-voter cases in the tribunal court. According to official sources, Phukan’s office chamber on the court premises was also vandalised. An FIR has been lodged with the Goalpara (Sadar) police station in this regard.