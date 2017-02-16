Talking to The Assam Tribune, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said that the Government was playing with the careers of lakhs of school students. He pointed out that one and half months passed since the beginning of the new academic session, but unfortunately, till date, the Government has not been able to provide all the free textbooks to the students. In the past also, there were instances of delays in providing textbooks, but this time, 45 days have passed since the beginning of the session and till date the Government failed to supply books.

The AASU president said that the Chief Minister himself should clarify the stand of the Government as different officials have been giving different versions on the issue. The Chief Minister should publicly announce on what day the process of providing text books will be completed, he added.

Nath said that the condition of the Bodo medium schools is even worse and the AASU and ABSU are planning to launch a statewide movement together against the Government’s failure. He said that the AASU already completed its first phase of movement, but the Government did not show sincerity on the issue.