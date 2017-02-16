

Governor Banwarilal Purohit meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. – UB Photos

He also sought greater financial assistance from the Centre to speed up the development initiatives in the region, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

Drawing the attention of the Prime Minister on the overall situation as well as various developmental programmes being undertaken by the state governments in Assam and Meghalaya, Purohit sought special financial assistance from the PMO on behalf of the Centre for development work in Assam, Meghalaya and the entire northeastern region.

In the discussions which lasted for a little less than an hour, the Governor apprised Modi of all the development initiatives being taken by the State Government in Assam. Expressing satisfaction over the role of the State Government and the keen interests taken by the Governor in his tenure, the Prime Minister urged Purohit to continue his pro-active endeavours in Assam. Modi also asked him to expand his outreach programmes in Meghalaya.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s top priority towards developing the Northeast and bring it at par with the most developed regions of the country, Purohit requested the Prime Minister to accord special importance to the Northeast and increase financial assistance to the region so as to it act as a catalyst for the success of the Prime Minister’s Act East Policy.