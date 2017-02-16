



Recording its 38th consecutive success, ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) injected India’s weather observation Cartosat-2 Series satellite and 103 nano satellites into precise orbit in a gap of 30 minutes after a textbook lift-off from this spaceport, about 100 km from Chennai.

As the country seeks a bigger slice of the multi-billion dollar space launch industry, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) bettered Russian space agency’s feat of launching 37 satellites at one go in 2014. The previous highest number of satellites launched by ISRO in one mission was 20 in June 2015.

A majority of the satellites have earth-imaging capability while the Indian cartographic satellite is capable of taking high resolution images.

Celebrations erupted among scientists at the spaceport here when the ISRO chief announced that all the satellites had been put into orbit as planned.

“All 104 satellites successfully placed in orbit. My hearty congratulations to the entire ISRO team for the wonderful job they have done,” a beaming ISRO Chairman A S Kirankumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of 104 satellites, calling it a “remarkable feat”.

“Congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and CARTOSAT satellite together with 103 nano satellites!,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists,” he said.

Cartosat-2 Series satellite, a remote sensing spacecraft with a five-year life span, would send images that would be utilised in coastal land use and regulation, road network monitoring, distribution of water, creation of land use maps among others, ISRO said.

After a flawless flight, the rocket first put into orbit 714 kg Cartosat-2 Series satellite followed by the co- passengers – ISRO’s INS-1A and INS-1B, 96 other nano satellites belonging to two US companies, and one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the UAE. Each nano satellite weighs less than 10 kg.

The satellites were placed in the polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO) in a gap of about 30 minutes during a series of separations. – PTI