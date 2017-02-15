Addressing the programme as the chief speaker, she further stated that education should help a child to become a good citizen and not a machine. “Only a good citizen can reflect the goodness of the society,” she said. According to her, no child is born good or bad. It all depends on the environment that they get while growing up. Citing examples of Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan and sports personality Mary Kom, she said that hard work and honesty will ultimately lead an individual towards success. “ I know that the aforementioned three individuals were not good in studies, but today they are icons for us, and it has become possible only because of their persistent efforts and honesty. So parents should be sensitive enough in moulding children’s tendency to build their career through hard work and honesty,” she said.

Basav Bhuyan, a teacher from Jamuguri Academi, attending the event as an invited guest observed that academic results only cannot make a man perfect. “If a man’s personality is not good, if he is socially not responsive, his or her degree does not count for anything,” he said. Expressing his total dissatisfaction over the social degradation in the present day society, he also said that many people come to the limelight for a few moments with their degrees but after those few days, they vanish from the society. “I feel it happens only because of this section’s career-centric attitude, as they never spare a single moment for the society to which they belong,” he said urging parents and teachers to be aware in showing the right path to their children.

The programme held under the presidentship of the president of the school management committee, Bhuban Boro was also attended by the District Elementary Education Officer, Sonitpur, Prasanna Bora, retired teachers of the school, Lambudar Kalita, Subheswar Kachari and Kukeswar Boro respectively, social workers of the Sunil Kochari, Daulat Rajwar, Santi Ranjan Basumatary and Deben Bhengra respectively and president of the Bahbari unit of the Boro Sahitya Sabha, Sidheswar Rabha among others. Earlier, the head of the school, Nareswar Boro presented the annual report. Later, various cultural programmes were presented by both students and teachers.