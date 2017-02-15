The KSYA raised its objection at a press meet at Diphu. KSYA president Sandar Teron said that no local people will benefit from the setting up of the Patanjali group of industries in Karbi Anglong. Meanwhile, the student organisation has appealed to the KAAC to reconsider its decision.

On the other hand, in a press release the general secretary and propaganda incharge, HSDC, Daniel Teronalleged that the company is making false promises of providing 5000 jobs to the local unemployed youth. The promise of the group to set up a world class educational centre and hospital is a big lie of the BJP and the Patanjali group, the party alleged.

The regional party also charged that the move was a deliberate effort to sell land in Karbi Anglong district to the company for narrow monetary gains, at a time when the Karbis do not own an inch of land either for agricultural purposes or for building homes.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations of the Hills State Demand Council, East Karbi Anglong BJP general secretary Amar Sing Tisso, stated that the allegations were unfortunate and devoid of any truth. Hundreds of acres of land lying unexploited will be cultivated by the owners for their own benefit as they would get a profitable local market to sell their produce and the local youths will get employment in the proposed industry, he added.

While reminding that the schools and hospitals will benefit the tribal population, Tisso said that the environment friendly industry will provide opportunity to the local youth for their skill development.