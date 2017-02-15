The RSC took the initiative for the first time to present an award to the best innovator of North East India in memory of science worker Late Dina Nath Pandey.

It may perhaps be pertinent to add here that Late Dina Nath Pandey was the Adviser to the Morigaon branch of Assam Science Society (ASS). In memory of Late Dina Nath Pandey, the ‘Smart Idea Innovation Award-2017’ was conferred on Anang Tadar, a Class-X student from Arunachal Pradesh. The award carries a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

It is worth mentioning that RSC organised the 3rd Innovative Festival on February 11 and 12, where around 40 innovators, including artisans and other experts from different parts of the North East region took part with their unique creations.