The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) sponsored conference was inaugurated by Sanjay Kishan, MLA, Tinsukia in the presence of BP Sharma, Resident Chief Executive, Oil India Ltd., Duliajan by lighting a lamp. The conference, chaired by Dr Bhuban Gogoi, was addressed by Dr ZN Patil, former Professor, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad as the keynote speaker.

Besides presentation of parallel papers, the programmes featured speech of Prof Chirapat Prapandvidya, former Director and presently, Advisor, Sanskrit Study Centre, Silpakorn University, Bangkok, Thailand and a panel discussion with Dr ZN Patil, Prof Ratanaporn Sethakul, former Professor of History, Payap Univesity, Chiang Mai, Thailand and Dr Maitreyee Bhattacharjee Chowdhury, author and blogger. The second day’s programmes included plenary speeches delivered by Dr Anindya Syam Choudhury and Dr Mridul Bordoloi, Head of the Department of English, Dibrugarh University and was chaired by Prof ZN Patil and Dr Nizara Hazarika, president, ELTAI, Assam Chapter respectively.

Programmes of the second day of the conference also included counselling of students by Tridib Hazarika, Public Relations Officer, OIL, Duliajan, special presentation by Sriram Singh, Regional Manager, SBI, Tinsukia besides technical sessions and both the day’s programmes were followed by cultural programmes with local artists and cultural groups of ethnic tribes. A host of scholars presented their papers relating to the subject matter of the conference in these two days of the conference.