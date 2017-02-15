The government’s intent to settle land problems of the small tea growers, reduce the green tea leaf cess to 10 paise and set up a comprehensive training and research centre within the campus of Assam Agricultural University with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore, deserves abundance of praise, the small tea grower’s body said.

In a press statement, the grower’s body also said that government must also ensure that cashless policy is complied with while selling or purchasing green tea leaves. The organisation has suggested that the tea estates and tea manufacturing factories purchasing green tea leaves make payments to the growers through banks. The AASTGA leaders have also asked the district green leaf price monitoring committees for early issue of the required NOC for sale and purchase of green tea leaves.