

Distinguished persons at a seminar during the golden jubilee celebration and 49th annual conference of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), at Jangkhrithai Fwthar in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. – UB Photos Distinguished persons at a seminar during the golden jubilee celebration and 49th annual conference of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), at Jangkhrithai Fwthar in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The third day’s programme started at 5:30 am with the golden jubilee marathon, which was flagged off by Manmohan Boro, Commandant of 7th Assam Police Battalion, Charaikhola.

An open delegates’ session with felicitation of former ABSU leaders and presidents and secretaries of allied movement organisations was also held at the main pandal. The session was chaired by ABSU speaker Jayanta Basumatary while ABSU president Promod Boro gave the welcome address.

“We are very much happy and feel proud to felicitate and organise this get-together programme of all the former leaders of ABSU on this auspicious occasion of golden jubilee celebrations,” said ABSU president Promod Boro. He also said that under their able leadership, today ABSU achieved has this stature.

Boro said that due to several reasons this time the ABSU failed to felicitate 1135 martyrs’ families, who dedicated their lives for the identity, protection and all-round development of Bodos and other indigenous tribes.

A special panel discussion on ‘Bodo culture, a journey towards the future from the past’ was also held today at the exhibition-cum-book fair venue besides seminars on different topics.

In the evening, grand finale of ‘Dengkhwmu SE-NWI-THAM’ was held and popular singer Dulal Manki attended the programme as the chief guest.