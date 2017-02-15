The gold medal winner was Shttrujit Kakoti in (16-18 years) Kata event in boys group. The silver medals were won by Kishore Kr Rabha (26 years above male group in Kumite), Mustak Hussain (26 years above male group in Kumite) and Silsa D Sangma (18 to 20 years girls group in Kumite). Manobi Hajong (16 to 18 years in girls group event) clinched the bronze medal.

The team was led by coach Biswajit Kakoti, a press release said.