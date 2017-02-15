State team for taekwondo meet



GUWAHATI, Feb 14 - The All Assam Taekwondo Association will send a 16-member State team for the 35th Senior Curogi and 8th National Senior Pumshe Taekwondo Championship which will be held at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association and guidance of Taekwondo Federation of India, a release said. The team members: (Curogi boys) Bibhash Roy (U-54kg), Sansuma Narzary (U-58kg), Maminur Rahman (U-63kg), Dipmaina Das (U-68kg), Ayushman Dutta (U-74kg), Prantik Barman (U-80kg), Arupjyoti Das (U-87kg), Biplab Bhuyan (above 87kg). (Girls) Alari Gayary (U-46kg), Rakshya N (U-49kg), Nikita Sarania (U-53kg), Mallika Baruah (U-57kg), Rekharani Roy (U-67kg), Priya Boro (U-73kg), Rodali Baruah (above 73kg). (Pumche) Pritom Kishore Bora. Coaches: Krishna Murti BM, (girls) Tomas Sethi.