In a one-sided match at the IIT Guwahati ground today, Bud CC, riding on a 79-ball 105 by Anu P Ghosh and 52 by Manikarna Saikia, amassed 233 for five in 35 overs.

Chasing the target New Star Club were all out for 160 in 31.4 overs. Barring Shivam Rajput (74) other batsmen failed to hit form.

Brief scores: Bud CC 233/8 (Anu P Ghosh 105, Mani Karna Saikia 52, Bharat Bhusan Sarma 3/30, Dhiraj Kalita 2/40). New Star 160 (Shivam Rajput 74, Nitul Ali 2/13, Rohit Sharma 2/15)

Today’s match: Maharana vs Santipur AC.