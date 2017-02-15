The event is conducted every year by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in association with Manipur Equestrian Association (MEA). Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan, was the chief guest in the closing ceremony. Junior Chingkheihunba Polo Club and Senior Chingkheihunba Polo Club won the team events of Tent Pegging and Show Senior Jumping respectively. Y Suraj Singh, Ph James Singh and Th Kaoba Singh of Chingkheihunba Polo Club were adjudged best riders in individual categories of Tent Pegging, Show Jumping and Women Show Jumping.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGAR Lt Gen Shokin highlighted the rich history and cultural heritage of Manipur and the traditional Manipuri Polo. He congratulated all the participants and prize winners for their sportsmanship, skill, zeal and enthusiasm during the championship. He also reaffirmed the commitment of Assam Rifles to bring peace and prosperity in Manipur while working shoulder to shoulder with the people.