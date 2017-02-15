National qualifier golf commences

Our Bureau

DIBRUGARH, Feb 14 - Indian Golf Union’s (IGU) prestigious National Qualifier II, commenced today at the Kaziranga Golf Course near Jorhat, with 45 players from different parts of the country vying for 10 available slots to qualify for the IGU Gentlemen’s Tour for the year 2017. The course played is extremely difficult and the players found it tough to negotiate the tea bushes on both sides of the fairways. Leading the field after the first round is Rishi Raj Singh Rathore from Rambagh Golf Club, Jaipur, who carded a very respectable 4 over par 75, followed by Karan Mehto from Faridabad with 77 gross and Vansh Nagar from Kolkata holding the third spot with 79 gross.