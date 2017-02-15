The campaign was aimed at creating awareness on consent at a time when sexual assault of various forms, ranging from sexual harassment at work places, rapes, child sexual abuse, and domestic violence, are on the rise in this matrilineal State of Meghalaya.

“Sexual assault and rape happen not just among strangers. Date rapes are common and we need to acknowledge that rapes do take place even within a marriage,” says TUR member Badapbor Mawlieh.

“It is imperative, therefore, that a conversation on what constitutes consent and the importance of practising consent towards fostering healthy relationships based on equality and respect needs to begin, and what better day than Valentine’s Day – a day dedicated to celebrating love and relationships,” he said.

“Sexual consent is a topic that should be talked about whenever there is a possibility of a sexual encounter. When two individuals have sex, they need to be certain that one partner is just as willing to have sex as the other, hence there needs to be full consent,” Mawlieh said.

The activist said that consent from a partner to engage in a sexual act is one of the most imperative parts of having a mutually satisfying and ethical sexual experience.

“The Indian Penal Code under Section 375 has put forth the meaning of consent as an unequivocal voluntary agreement whereby the woman by words, gestures or any form of verbal or non-verbal communication, communicates willingness to participate in the specific sexual act,” Mawlieh explained. – IANS