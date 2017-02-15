Rao, who arrived here to join the four-day Pandit Dinadayal Upadhayaya Prashikan Abhiyan at a city-based hotel, said the party considers Tripura, which goes to election early next year, as strategic.

“The BJP wants to strengthen the organization where it is not in power. And, Tripura, of course is considered an important State keeping in mind the polls next year,” he said adding that in the four-day programme, leaders and supporters vowed to work hard to prepare a strong political force in the Marxist-ruled State, he said.

Rao alleged the party and the government have become inseparable in the Marxist regime. “The government is acting at the behest of the party, which is not a healthy sign for democracy,” he said.

“The government is a stumbling block to various Central government-sponsored schemes and is receiving awards by manipulating facts and figures,” he alleged.

BJP State unit president Biplab Kumar Deb said he had personally briefed Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh about the chit fund scam in Tripura apart from other things.