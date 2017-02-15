Mizo youths not only gave red roses to their Valentines, they also gave their own blood to express their love to fellow human beings. This has become a trend in the State in the recent years.

Nearly 1,000 youths across Mizoram today donated blood to mark Valentine’s Day, under the banner of ‘Blood for Your Valentine’.

In Aizawl, more than 500 youths, aged between 18 and 40, donated their blood.

The blood donation drive was organised by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society and the Aizawl-based Association for Voluntary Blood Donation, at the Aizawl Civil Hospital.

Aizawl Mayor PC Lalhmingthanga, who was present at the blood donation camp in Aizawl as chief guest, said since blood is life, giving blood means saving one’s life. “Giving blood to the needy people is the ultimate form of showing love to our fellow human beings,” he said.

In Lunglei, 212 people donated blood, 97 of whom were females. In Lawngtlai, 72 people, including 19 females, donated blood.

Meanwhile, the gift shops in Aizawl were crowded with young people buying gifts for their dear ones. Candle light dinners and parties were held by lovers and married couples in hotels, restaurants, farmhouses and also in some picnic spots outside the city to mark the Day of Love.