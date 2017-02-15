|
Foundation stone of bio-resources centre laid
AIZAWL, Feb 14 - Union Minister for Science, Technology and Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan today laid the foundation stone for establishment of the Mizoram Bio-resources Development Centre at the Mizoram University campus in Tanhril near Aizawl.
Vardhan, who was on a one-day visit to Aizawl, also inaugurated the Advanced State Level Bio-tech Hub at the Department of Biotechnology inside the campus.
The wealth of the State in biodiversity and the medicinal plants made it convenient for boost in biotechnology, the Union Minister said. – PTI