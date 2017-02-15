AIZAWL, Feb 14 - Mizoram Governor Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma (Retd) today summoned the Budget Session of the State legislature to commence on March 14, Additional Secretary of the Assembly S R Zokhuma said.
Zokhuma told PTI that the detailed programme of the length of the session would be chalked out by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Hiphei, which would hold a meeting soon.
Sharma would deliver his customary Governor’s address on the first day of the session while State Finance Minister Lalsawta would present the State Annual Budget for 2017-2018 on a day fixed by the BAC. – PTI