“This train was launched to fulfil the Budget promise. The special train will start from Kamakhya for Puri and Bhubaneswar with stoppage at Kolkata and back to Kamakhya. For the first time, this type of special dedicated tourist train is being originated from the NF Railway,” Pranav Jyoti Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR said in a press statement.

“This is a very unique concept where a dedicated tourist train will be originating from Kamakhya for the very first time in the history of NF Railway,” Sharma said.

The ‘Astha Circuit Tourist Train’ would take tourists to a mix of various popular religious destinations, covering Gangasagar, Sri Swamy Narayan Temple, Kalighat, Birla Temple, Sri Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple and Lingaraj Temple.

The duration of the tour from Kamakhya and back would be six nights and seven days, at a cost of Rs 850 per person per day, plus taxes. The cost for the entire trip would be Rs 6,161 (all inclusive) including breakfast, lunch, dinner, sleeper class accommodation and visit to various temples through local transport.

The train would start from Kamakhya on February 17 and would end at Kamakhya on February 23. – PTI