However, normal life came to a standstill with shutdowns of all day-to-day activities, including functioning of government offices, businesses and educational institutions. The second phase of total bandh was called from February 13 by Naga tribal organisations demanding resignation of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang following the killing of three persons in police firing in Dimapur and Longleng on January 31.

However, students appearing for their Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) and CBSE exams were allowed to write their exams. Class XII board exams under NBSE began today.

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) said students appearing their board exams have been exempted from the purview of the bandh on persistent requests and appeals made by student communities and different organisations from various quarters.

In Kohima, the State Secretariat, other State and Central government offices, banks, educational institutions, shops, businesses remained closed. There was also no movement of public and private transport. Volunteers picketed the roads to prevent traffic movement and the government employees from attending their official duties.

Hundreds of volunteers of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) enforced the bandh in Dimapur and NH-29 stretch from Purana Bazar to Chumukedima. Volunteers manned every major intersections along the highway and also inside the town to enforce the bandh. The volunteers put up barricades and road blocks, including hume pipes, stones, upturned tables and bamboo.

Many women volunteers in traditional attires were also seen enforcing the bandh in different pockets of the town. Volunteers displayed a signboard with messages, some of which read ‘Chief minister of Nagaland listen to the voice of the people’, ‘Preserve Article 371 (A) for which our forefathers fought’ and ‘MLAs of Nagaland, where are your moral responsibilities?’

A sizeable number of police personnel, some in riot gear, patrolled the streets at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, the NTAC said that any “pro-life” and “pro-people” movement will bee futile without paying a price. “We fully understand what suffering and pains you all have sustained thus far. We hope and trust that our movement is for protection of our rights and human life,” the NTAC said.

The organisation stated that they have been persistently demanding TR Zeliang to step down from his chair owing moral responsibility for the losses of lives. “This demand has been made as he is directly responsible for the catastrophe caused by the State government that he heads,” it said.

The NTAC added that being the head of government, it is expected of him to uphold the virtues of the high office that he holds rather than demeaning the office by banking on the numerical support of the elected legislators. It also said the elected legislators must take liberty to delve deep into their heart of hearts and apply their conscience to morally uphold their position as elected leaders of the people to deliver justice, services and responsibility required of them.