Panbazar police has registered a case and has initiated investigation.

In his FIR, a citizen, Joydeb Das, has named two IAS officers, as many GMC officials and a businessman of Sarumatoria area.

Das alleged that files pertaining to illegal construction of a building at Japorigog have gone missing and no missing report was lodged with police by the GMC officials regarding it. The incident dates back to 2011.

The complainant alleged that the officials connived to suppress records so that “no harm could come to the building constructed” by the businessman.

“The accused have violated the provisions of the GMC Act, 1971 and influenced others,” the complaint said, charging the officials with criminal conspiracy.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.