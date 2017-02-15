The Government of Assam, with the objective of providing each student with an understanding of yogic practice for developing healthy habits and lifestyle, has been organising Yoga Olympiad at the block, district and state levels from last year.

This activity is going to take place in 145 educational blocks of the State on February 28 next. The other two activities, namely the Olympiad at the district and state level will be conducted to select students for participating in the Olympiad at the national level.

The main objective of such Olympiads is to develop physical, emotional and mental health in students to lead a disciplined life to dedicate their services towards peace and harmony in the universe, officials said.