At a discussion held on the new novel at Swahid Nyas premises at Uzanbazar here on Sunday, noted literary critic Dr Ranjit Deva Goswami said the novel has been written in the backdrop of women, Nature and Guwahati. Narrated on the lines of a Khasi folktale, a character of epic proportions lies inside the novel, he added.

Critic Sanjibpal Deka said the novel describes the Guwahati of the fifties and sixties. There is vivid description of the Basistha Ashram and Basistha, Bharalu and Bahini rivulets. Atul Chandra Hazarika speaks about old Uzanbazar. The novel vividly portrays the social and intellectual bonding of the past, he said.

Noted poet Anish Uzh Zaman described the novel as an attempt by Prof Choudhury to empower women and to change the mindset of the people.

Speaking at the function organised by cultural organisation Samalay, author Prof Choudhury said there has been an onslaught on Nature, while women have been abused and neglected in society. The novel is an attempt to find a solution to these malaises through the characters of the novel. The discussion was moderated by noted writer Monalisa Saikia.